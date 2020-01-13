Lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

Este lunes la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020.

Joker, la cinta protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix, encabeza la lista de las películas más nominadas, compitiendo en 11 categorías.

Mientras que The Irishman (El irlandés); 1917,que ganó el Golden Globe a mejor película dramática, y Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Érase una vez... en Hollywood) le siguen con 10 nominaciones cada una.

Aquí la listas completa de las nominaciones

MEJOR VESTUARIO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Joker

Mujercitas

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTO EN ACCIÓN

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The neighbors' window

Saria

A sister

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood ("Un buen día en el vecindario" o "Un amigo extraordinario")

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Edge ofDemocracy

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

Les Misérables (Francia)

"Dolor y gloria" (España)

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakinns, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

#TemporadaDePremiosOEM🌟 | #OscarNoms



Mejor Cinematografía:



- The Irishman [Rodrigo Prieto] 🇲🇽

- Joker

- The Lighthouse

- 1917

- Once Upon a Tome in Hollywood



👉 https://t.co/VNburUMCFG — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) January 13, 2020 #ÚltimaHora | #TemporadaDePremiosOEM🌟 | #OscarNoms



El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto es nominado al #Oscar en Mejor Cinematografía, por The Irishman



👉 https://t.co/VNburUMCFG pic.twitter.com/RsNKnp0u7s — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) January 13, 2020

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bomnshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ("Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III")

Missing Link ("Sr. Link")

Toy Story 4

I Lost My Body

Klaus

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

(I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) - Rocketman

Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet

Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II

I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) - Más allá de la esperanza

I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Parasite

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

Knives Out

"1917"

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell ("El escándalo")

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, Joker

#TemporadaDePremiosOEM🌟 | #OscarNoms



Mejor Director:



- Martin Scorsese

- Todd Phillips

- Sam Mendes

- Quentin Tarantino

- Bong Joon Ho



👉 https://t.co/VNburUMCFG pic.twitter.com/jkfNK7GQac — El Sol de México (@elsolde_mexico) January 13, 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman("El irlandés")

"1917"

Marriage Story ("Historia de un matrimonio")

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women ("Mujercitas")

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (Érase una vez... en Hollywood)

Joker

Parasite ("Parásito")

La 92ª edición de los premios Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles y, al igual que el año pasado, no tendrá presentador.