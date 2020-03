Muere Bill Rieflin, baterista de Ministry, King Crimson y R.E.M.

Paying tribute to one of the most respected industrial drummers, Seattle-born, Bill Rieflin on @kexp 🥁 He played drums with Ministry, the Revolting Cocks, Lard, KMFDM, Pigface, Swans, Chris Connelly, and Nine Inch Nails. He was most recently a member of King Crimson. pic.twitter.com/2wyYZZyWcz — Kevin Cole (@djkevincole) March 24, 2020

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success…



Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig.



R.I.P Bill Rieflin#MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #Revco #BillRieflin #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/5YfhvGUZcR — Ministry (@WeAreMinistry) March 24, 2020

One of the wisest, kindest, funniest, grumpiest, most talented humans that has ever graced the earth has left us. Member of REM, King Crimson, and countless other projects, Bill Rieflin introduced me to so many new ways of thinking, both through his art and his friendship. pic.twitter.com/4jDp0u0fz1 — Dave Depper (@davedepper) March 24, 2020