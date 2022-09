China aprueba primer vacuna inhalable contra el Covid-19

#QMPortfolio Our portfolio @cansinobio_inc

(SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185) announced that China’s #NMPA has granted approval for its Recombinant COVID-19 #Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) for Inhalation (#Convidecia Air™) to be used as a #booster dose.https://t.co/vNhCYttEoq pic.twitter.com/RSRLEW60oB